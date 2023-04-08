Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Jean I. Liu Sells 174 Shares

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $35,819.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,861,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $205.55 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $206.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.95.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,065,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after acquiring an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,623,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.33.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

