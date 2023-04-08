Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Tuesday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $14.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.53 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE OVV opened at C$52.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$79.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.406 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.56%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

