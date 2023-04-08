SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $74.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

SEAS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $151,195.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,280.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Byron Surrett sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $151,195.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,280.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 32,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $1,869,103.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,388,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,758 shares of company stock worth $3,425,770. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 0.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 30,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $58.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

