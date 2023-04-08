Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Upgraded to Outperform Market Weight by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.00.

TSE:SES opened at C$6.37 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.19 and a 52 week high of C$8.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.11 per share, with a total value of C$42,770.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo acquired 7,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,770.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$134,800.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,675 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

