SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Up 2.1 %
LEDS stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.28.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.