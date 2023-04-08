SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 2.1 %

LEDS stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $4.28.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SemiLEDs

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEDS. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

