Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Sequans Communications Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.86.
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.
