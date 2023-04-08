Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Sequans Communications Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

About Sequans Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,533,332 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 20.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 743,504 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,550,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 600,193 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the design, development, and supply of cellular semiconductor solutions for the broadband and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. The firm offers 5G and 4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. Its products and solutions include chips, modules, development kits, and custom technology solutions.

Featured Articles

