SES AI (SES) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SES AI to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

SES AI has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI’s peers have a beta of 0.52, indicating that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SES AI alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SES AI and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A -$50.99 million -13.85 SES AI Competitors $670.67 million $8.43 million 4.05

Analyst Recommendations

SES AI’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SES AI. SES AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for SES AI and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00 SES AI Competitors 77 464 1006 51 2.65

SES AI presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.40%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 44.20%. Given SES AI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -11.86% -10.41% SES AI Competitors -56.46% -12.40% -9.77%

Summary

SES AI peers beat SES AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.