Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,033 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $60.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.