Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after buying an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Performance

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target stock opened at $165.58 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

