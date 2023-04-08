Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,906 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

