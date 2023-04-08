Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 125 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,533.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

