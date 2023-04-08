Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWS stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $122.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

