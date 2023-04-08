Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,776 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 695.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.