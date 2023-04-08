SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 529 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $452.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

