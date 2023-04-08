SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 297.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,994,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,540 shares of company stock worth $98,690,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,530.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,468.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,413.25. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

