SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mesa Air Group worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 65.2% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.40. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $147.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

