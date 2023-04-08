SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.8 %

WPC opened at $73.85 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.70.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

