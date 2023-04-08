SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.5 %

OKE stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.47. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

