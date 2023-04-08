Simon Bruce Luxmoore Buys 5,000 Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,750.00.

Interfor Price Performance

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$21.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.55. Interfor Co. has a 12 month low of C$19.75 and a 12 month high of C$39.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.07) by C($0.58). The firm had revenue of C$810.36 million for the quarter. Interfor had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 13.05%. Analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 0.8982283 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Interfor Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IFP shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Interfor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.