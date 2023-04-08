Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Skyworks Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $124.83.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,111,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $88,532,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after buying an additional 428,364 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

