SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.48.

Several analysts have commented on SMRT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

SmartRent stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. SmartRent has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $40.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmartRent will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SmartRent in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SmartRent by 693.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in SmartRent in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

