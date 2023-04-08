Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Soitec S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.67.

SLOIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Soitec in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Soitec in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SLOIY stock opened at $75.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. Soitec has a 12-month low of $66.93 and a 12-month high of $88.46.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

