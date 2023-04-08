Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Buys $18,905.00 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $18,905.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Source Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SOR opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Source Capital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Source Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Source Capital by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

