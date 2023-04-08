Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Buys $18,905.00 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) VP Ryan A. Leggio bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $18,905.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Source Capital Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SOR opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $41.90.
Source Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
