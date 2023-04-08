Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the airline’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,932 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

