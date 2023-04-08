Sowa Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

