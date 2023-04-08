SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 738,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,515,000 after purchasing an additional 96,083 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 604,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 147,683 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 369,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 170,008 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,295,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 248,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPIB stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.