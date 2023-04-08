SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $122.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.13.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

