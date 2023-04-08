SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.13.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

