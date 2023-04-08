Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter worth $97,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

