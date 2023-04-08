Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 801.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,622,000 after purchasing an additional 579,182 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 233,151 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,695,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $183.36 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $197.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.18.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

