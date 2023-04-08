Stephens Inc. AR Has $237,000 Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,404 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Down 0.2 %

OEC opened at $24.90 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

