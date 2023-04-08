Stephens Inc. AR Has $247,000 Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR opened at $56.72 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

