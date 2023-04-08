Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 424,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,383,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCI opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

