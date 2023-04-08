Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock worth $447,136 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.61. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

