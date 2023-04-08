Stephens Inc. AR Sells 246 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 473,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 122,855 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 33.3% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

ELS opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.99%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

