Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,700 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $53.62 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.