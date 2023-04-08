Stephens Inc. AR Sells 889 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $344.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $424.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WST. StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.57, for a total value of $483,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,697.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,006.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Stories

