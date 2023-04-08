Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KTB. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,892,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 1,710,106 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 368,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 253,431 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 457.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 185,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 874,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,397,000 after acquiring an additional 168,441 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.80.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 124.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.65%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

