Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $90.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $107.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

