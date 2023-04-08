Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $223,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,390 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares in the company, valued at $34,641,000.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,997 shares of company stock worth $60,716,831 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $208.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.83. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $214.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

