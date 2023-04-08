Stiles Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ED opened at $98.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.62. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

