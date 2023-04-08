Stiles Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 606,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Separately, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SharpLink Gaming in the first quarter valued at $126,000. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharpLink Gaming Price Performance

Shares of SBET opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. SharpLink Gaming Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.48.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise TEM, and Affiliate Marketing Services (International).

