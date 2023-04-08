Stiles Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

SPG opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $134.80.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

