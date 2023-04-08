StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of AAU opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

