StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ARGO opened at $29.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 515.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

(Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.