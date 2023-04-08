StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.