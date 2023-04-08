StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EBMT. Hovde Group lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

