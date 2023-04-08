StockNews.com Downgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Hold

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.