StockNews.com Downgrades Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Hold

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
HP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $54.59.
Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.