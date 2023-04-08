StockNews.com Downgrades Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.34. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.0% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.