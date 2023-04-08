StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $30.35 million, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

