StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $30.35 million, a P/E ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $3.94.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%.
Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
